Rohit Shetty returns with the twelfth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Rohit Shetty flags off yet another episode of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. In its 12th season, his flagship reality show that is marked by daredevil stunts is scheduled in Cape Town, South Africa this year and will kick off on July 2.

Talking about the show, Shetty avers, “The scale is really up this time from the previous years. The actions and stunts are bigger.” Continuing, he adds, “The show appeals to audiences of all ages and hence you will find a high dose of thrill mixed with light humour.”

This year too it has a motley group of participants from the TV industry. Big Boss 14 participant Rubina Diliak, choreographer Tushar Kalia, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair and others will be testing their physical and mental strength and rediscovering themselves in the tasks. Shetty is impressed by the performance of all in this instalment. “The audience should watch out for the performance of all contestants because we are halfway the series and there has been not a single back out,” informs Shetty who will start shooting for Singham 3 next year.