Vaani Kapoor sheds light on her character, Sona, in Shamshera

Actor Vaani Kapoor will be reprising the character of Sona in the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera, which took the internet by storm yesterday with its teaser. The Befikre actor shared the poster of her film with the caption, ‘She is relentless and has a heart of gold. She is Sona’.

In the action-packed film directed by Agneepath fame director Karan Malhotra, Vaani is playing a popular performer from the 1800s. She tells us, “I play the character of Sona, the most sought-after travelling performer of India in the 1800s. I have always chosen roles where my character pivots the script in a certain direction and in Shamshera too, Sona plays an important role in building the narrative.” Giving more details about her character, she adds, “Sona has strong willpower, she’s confident, a go-getter yet has her own emotional vulnerabilities. She’s definitely one of the most refreshing characters I have played on screen.”

The film, which is slated to release on July 22, marks Ranbir’s return to the big screen after four years. Talking about partnering with Ranbir, she says, “It was amazing teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor - a powerhouse of talent. He’s truly a very special actor and my personal favourite.”

Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh and to save them from their ordeal arrives Shamshera. The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. Produced by Aditya Chopra, it is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.