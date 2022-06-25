Pics from the star-studded première of Thor: Love and Thunder — that releases a day earlier in India, before the rest of the world, on July 7
The excitement was palpable at the première that saw several cast members including Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Chris Pratt
The world première of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder was held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood a day ago, with cast members Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan seen in attendance.
The men were dapper with Chris Hemsworth donning a navy-blue three-piece suit, Christian Bale wearing his all-black trim attire and Chris Pratt suited up in a black suit and grey plaid shirt as they took to the red carpet. The women, on the other hand, were sizzling in bling and shiny outfits. While Natalie Portman styled herself in a gorgeous, glittering gold mini dress, Tessa Thompson stole the show in her shimmering silver gown. Director Taika Waititi also graced the event as his usual goofy self, striking poses and dressed in a stylish striped suit!
Thor: Love and Thunder will release in India across languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, on July 7, a day prior to the movie’s global release!
