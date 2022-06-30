Masaba Gupta drops a teaser for the second season of her webseries

Designer Masaba Gupta who turned actor with the biographical web series Masaba Masaba drops the teaser of the second season. The series will release on July 29 on Netflix.

The fashion designer, who is known for her striking prints and easy silhouettes and is loved by Bollywood celebs, shared a 27-second teaser on Instagram with the caption, “Looking for something to motivate you to get outta bed on a gloomy rainy day? Well. I've got some news that might just do the trick.” (sic).

In the teaser Masaba can be seen looking at her pregnancy test while an anxious Neena Gupta waits outside for the result. Directed by Sonam Nair, this instalment, like the last one, will also see Masaba tread new paths, fight all odds and conquer her demons. Rytasha Rathore who played her best friend is also part of this series along with Neil Bhoopalam. Others joining the project are Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera.

Nair too shared the same teaser with the caption: “Everyone I’ve met in the last two years has asked me one question – When is Masaba Masaba Season 2 coming out?” It’s out on 29th July!! Khush?!”