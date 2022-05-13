Kubbra Sait plays Death in Audlble's The Sandman Act 1

Neil Gaiman’s most successful show, The Sandman, gets a Hindi remake. A stellar cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Tabu, Vijay Varma, Neeraj Kabi and others add a renewed dash of magnetism to the epic production for Audible. We caught up with actor Kubbra Sait who is playing the ultimate eventuality — death — in this fictional fantasy created by DC Comics. Sait, a highly curious human being and a fan of the audio medium, shares her experience of being the voice of death and more. Excerpts:

From anchoring to making impressive moves on the OTT platform to acting in Hollywood productions. How do you feel when you look back now?

I feel I am the person who has lived so many lives in just one life. I am a fan of the audio medium. I could never read my books and always depended on the oral or visual mediums. And now, with audio becoming popular as a medium, books are available in this new format too. What got me into the project is my curiosity. I think I was destined to play death. It’s a big responsibility to be part of a production. In fact, I am soon going to come back with my audiobook.

How challenging is it being part of a medium where your voice is the hero?

It is a far less daunting experience than being physically present in front of someone. It’s also one of the most liberating experiences because you are not depending on any external stimuli or you are not expecting to be challenged or inspired by a costume or make-up to get into a character. It’s just being yourself. There are limited resources but the potential is limitless.

How was it playing death?

I think we put a lot of pressure on death. Death is the ultimate eventuality for every single person on earth. As a character, it’s very tongue-in-cheek.

Did you hear the original show before signing up?

Not the whole version, but I heard the parts that I was voicing. I play the part voiced by Kat Dennings. When I heard her voice as an underlay to my voice I was like: Wow! I did a good job.

Are you a fan of DC Comics?

In all honesty, no. I grew up on Amar Chitra Katha, Chacha Chaudhary and other Indian comics. However, to be part of The Sandman universe, with such big names from the Indian film industry, is an accomplishment that I will look back at with pride.

Any Indian comics or characters that you would want to reprise in future?

Tinkle's Kalia, The Crow. He was very witty and cool.