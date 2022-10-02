Tamannaah Bhatia joins Kusha Kapila on Tinder’s Swipe Ride

Dating app Tinder is back with a brand new episode of its popular show Swipe Ride, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia as the surprise celebrity guest. As always, actor and social media sensation Kusha Kapila is in the driver’s seat, on her way to pick up a Tinder member to meet their date. The episode is currently streaming on Voot and on Tinder India’s Youtube channel.

The episode witnesses the power trio getting into an engaging conversation about the nuances of love, their expectations from a modern relationship, and the different forms that meaningful connections made on Tinder can take. Tamannaah, who plays a matchmaker in her soon-to-be-released film Plan A Plan B, said, “I love watching people coming together and enabling meaningful relationships, just like how I do in my film Plan A Plan B. I had so much fun chatting with Pranjal (the Tinder member going for a date on this episode) about her date and what made her swipe right on him. I connected with her on so many things, like having parents who have always been our support system when it comes to all things dating.” The actress further spilled beans on her notion of an ideal date, which is spending a rainy day with someone with whom she feels comfortable. “Also, it is refreshing to see the generation today recognise how movies need to spotlight values like consent and gender equity. I can't wait for this to continue to grow in the industry and with our audiences," she added.

Co-created with filmmaker Debbie Rao and writer Sukanya Subramaniyan, the Swipe Ride series is, essentially, the coming together of women who call their own shots – be it in their careers or their dating lives. According to Tinder and Match Group India General Manager Taru Kapoor, the show is a celebration of the diverse perspectives of young Indian women and their dating journeys, in a relatable context. “Our focus has always been to encourage inclusivity and autonomy; to create a non-judgmental space where women are free to choose, discover, and interact with like-minded people while being their most authentic selves. This show is an extension of that,” she said.