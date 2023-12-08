COVER: Sam Bahadur star Vicky Kaushal on playing an army brave man, films, marital bliss and more

In an iconic scene from Masaan, his debut as lead, this actor found himself overwhelmed with emotions even after the cameras stopped rolling. Later in his career, he took the creative call to toy with alcoholism to ensure a more believable portrayal of a character he was essaying. Vicky Kaushal defines an artiste who takes his ‘method’ quite seriously! Known for his efforts into each of his roles, be it spending time with the ‘corpse burners’ of Varanasi for Masaan, learning stammering patterns for Zubaan, taking up chain smoking and developing insomnia for his role in Raman Raghav 2.0 or playing a historical figure in Sardar Udham, Vicky cuts no corners when it comes to getting his characters right. A Punjabi lad who was raised in Mumbai, Vicky hit the bullseye in his debut lead role and was catapulted into the limelight almost immediately. Subsequently, with each film, he rose to become one of the most sought-after actors of his generation, honing his acting prowess with each passing film. Now, the National Award-winning actor, appears in the just released biographical war drama, Sam Bahadur, portraying India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw.

A still from Sam Bahadur

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Neeraj Kabi, among others. The film marks the actor’s return to a genre that has worked well for him in the past with Uri (2019) and has made him the blue-eyed boy of the Indian army — a title that comes with both a sense of, “reward and responsibility,” he tells us. Beyond cinema, Vicky has redefined the way we look at the conventional Bollywood ‘hero.’ His raw and unconventional appearance — a dusky complexion, a physique capable of transforming seamlessly into any role — from a slender figure to a chiselled muscleman, a sharp jawline and eyes that eloquently convey a myriad emotions rendering him one of the most desirable actors of the current era.

Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw

As Vicky celebrates his second marriage anniversary, in the next couple of days, Indulge engages in a conversation with him about the delicate balance between family life, achieving career milestones and reprising his role as the poster boy of the Indian army in the just released Sam Bahadur.

What kind of mental and physical training went into Sam Bahadur?

The mental preparation was more important than the physical training. I was mindful of the responsibility of portraying such a decorated figure as Sam Manekshaw. His flamboyance, spirit, energy and unparalleled courage were essential aspects that truly defined him. Understanding his innate personality proved to be more challenging than capturing his physical traits. This involved delving into how the army perceived him, his humane qualities and his thoughts about the army. I engaged with real soldiers from the Indian Army during the film’s shooting and their encouragement motivated me for the role. However, amidst the encouragement, I always had it in my subconscious to do the role perfectly. Regarding physical preparation, I had to learn his walk, capture his body language, speak like him and adopt his posture — all of which was just the tip of the iceberg. Given that he is also portrayed as a 60-year-old in the film, understanding his body language at that age was crucial. Additionally, achieving accuracy in my hair and makeup was necessary to bring authenticity to our portrayal of Sam Manekshaw.

Has it ever happened, during the film’s shoot, that it was difficult to zone out the character of Sam, given he’s such an influential figure?

Yes, his body language took a lot of time to go as I imitated him for over eight to nine months. My mom, Katrina and my brother used to point out that I was walking and standing like him. I wasn’t able to spot that but my family would notice. After the film was over, I met Meghna one month later and she said, “finally, I’m seeing you out of character.” It’s difficult to let such kinds of roles fade away because you’re so much in love with them.

Unconventional hero

From being part of fandom where you used to fanboy over Hrithik Roshan to now being a star yourself, has fame changed the way you look at normal life?

I feel that your core values should not change despite fame but you should keep evolving with time as an artiste. When I chose to become an actor, there were only two ways to go about it. First one: you try to do the best you can on the work front and in return the audience will reward you by acknowledging it. So, it’s natural that they will be curious to know you beyond the camera and will eventually be a part of your life. The other way is that your work has not resonated with them and so, they don’t care who you are. You can walk on the road without being recognised. When I was deciding to be an actor, I knew that I wanted to choose the former path. Now, I cannot complain about the audience showing an interest in my life beyond the lens. I can’t be complaining, “oh I can’t go to that store because cameras will be behind me.” Today, if I walk and people want to have a conversation with me, take a picture or stop by for a minute, that’s the new normal for me, which I have chosen and have always wanted.

National crush

Why do you think your unconventional looks work in your favour?

I remember when I thought of becoming an actor after my graduation, I did not have the confidence or means to come in front of the camera, majorly because of my looks. All I knew was that I wanted to act in films. I first worked in theatre and then as an assistant director to understand the nuances of cinema. So, I was mostly behind the scenes. Later, I was fortunate to be in the industry at a time when cinema was evolving — the audience wanted to watch good content and not just formulaic films with stereotypical personalities. Various forms of storytelling were coming out. Writing was becoming very fresh, experimental and empowered. I was just fortunate to be around at that time and crack some roles irrespective. At that time, films like Masaan and Lunchbox came out, which gave a lot of opportunities to diverse talent. In the last few years, the industry has become so empowered and the weightage given to stories has become of paramount importance. Earlier, they used to write films for the hero but now the audience wants a different flavour in films. They want to see something relatable. That’s paving the way for a lot of opportunities for new writers, directors, actors and technicians too.

Your marriage anniversary is around the corner. Is there a shift in perspective since you got married?

After marriage, you get your centre and you find your axis. Earlier decisions used to be based on what your individual beliefs, likings, dislikings and ideas are; but now it’s about ‘us.’ This companionship broadens your horizons of thinking — you always consider togetherness while keeping your individuality intact. You also get a fresh perspective on matters and realise you can do a certain thing in a different way that your partner might suggest. Marriage is a beautiful way to see life through a new perspective, from the eyes of the person that you added into your life, to chart a new way of living life together.

Couple goals

Despite stark contrasts in culture and upbringing, what has worked for both you and Katrina?

It’s the fact that we are connected on a core level. When you are connected on a fundamental level, you build your life around those values and you tend to understand each other throughout the journey. You take into account each other’s similarities and differences. This is what drives us together even if we are two different people with contrasts — we understand each other. Since we are in the same profession, we also understand each other’s work commitments, our work timings, when we can take out time for each other and the challenges of this field.

Style icon

The youth looks up to you for advice on relationships as they see you balance your family, work and love life, so well. What are your thoughts?

I think love is very subjective. What can work for me may not work for others. When we get a lot of advice from people we keep abiding by those suggestions thinking that it may work for us, but maybe you are looking for a wrong solution. Love is a deeply personal emotion — what is love for someone? What does somebody want to see in their partner which makes them feel complete? What is that thing that you can offer to your partner? The answer to these questions varies from person to person. I am not a love guru, I’m not an enlightened soul who has cracked the formula for love because there exists no for mula! My only advice would be to not rely on advice (smiles) but on your own personal instinct.

