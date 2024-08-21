Harsh Chhaya opens up about using botox for 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' role

Actor Harsh Chhaya has opened up about using botox injections for his role in the fantasy thriller series Gyaarah Gyaarah, explaining that it was necessary to achieve a younger appearance, as required by the storyline.

Harsh, who plays the character Sameer in the show, revealed that botox injections helped him portray a younger version of his character.

"It happened by chance that we shot the older scenes first and the younger scenes later. During the break, I was trying to figure out how to address the age difference. I tried makeup, but it wasn’t effective. That’s when I thought of trying botox to smooth out the frown lines on my forehead and the crow’s feet around my eyes," he shared.

After consulting a reliable cosmetologist, Harsh learned how botox works. "I was informed that botox would remove the frown lines and that its effects would gradually fade away in two to three months, which was a relief since I didn’t want to lose my frown lines permanently," said the Tehkikaat actor.

He further added that actors often experiment with various methods to embody their characters both emotionally and physically. "I always enjoy this process because it makes the experience more immersive and satisfying. It’s about what an actor brings to the table beyond what’s offered, and this was one of my investments in the role for Gyaarah Gyaarah," he concluded.

The show stars Kritika Kamra, Raghav Juyal, and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles, along with Aakash Dixit, Gautami Kapoor, the late Nitesh Pandey, Mukti Mohan, Brijendra Kala, and Purnendu Bhattacharya.

Gyaarah Gyaarah is an adaptation of the Korean drama Signal. The series spans three decades—1990, 2001, and 2016—blending mystery and science with elements of mysticism. Produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, the series is directed by Umesh Bist and is now streaming on Zee5.