Linda Lavin, Broadway legend and ‘Alice’ star, passes away aged 87

Linda Lavin, the Tony Award-winning Broadway actress who captured hearts as a working-class heroine on the sitcom Alice, passed away on Sunday in Los Angeles. She was 87. Her representative, Bill Veloric, confirmed her death, citing complications from recently diagnosed lung cancer.
Lavin’s career spanned decades, earning her acclaim on both stage and screen. She became a household name in the mid-1970s when she took on the lead role in Alice, a CBS sitcom inspired by Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore. The Martin Scorsese-directed film had previously won Ellen Burstyn an Oscar for her portrayal of the title character.
In Alice, Lavin played Alice Hyatt, a widowed mother raising her young son while working as a waitress in a roadside diner near Phoenix. The show’s theme song, There’s a New Girl in Town, was sung by Lavin herself. Running from 1976 to 1985, the series became a cultural touchstone, with its memorable catchphrase, “Kiss my grits,” and an ensemble cast featuring Polly Holliday as Flo and Vic Tayback as Mel, the diner’s owner.
Despite its initial struggles on the CBS schedule, Alice found its footing when paired with All in the Family on Sunday nights in 1977. It climbed into primetime’s top 10 for several seasons.
While Alice cemented her status as a television icon, Lavin’s first love was the theatre. Born and raised in Portland, Maine, she studied at the College of William and Mary before moving to New York City. She began her career singing in nightclubs and acting in Broadway ensembles, with her breakout role coming in the musical It’s a Bird... It’s a Plane... It’s Superman, directed by Hal Prince.
Lavin’s talent for combining comedy and emotional depth earned her a Tony nomination in Neil Simon’s Last of the Red Hot Lovers (1969). In 1987, she won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her role in Simon’s Broadway Bound.
Over the years, Lavin appeared in numerous Broadway productions, including Paul Rudnick’s The New Century and Donald Margulies’ Collected Stories, the latter earning her rave reviews for her nuanced portrayal of an ageing writer. In her 70s, Lavin experienced a career resurgence, garnering Tony nominations for Nicky Silver’s The Lyons and appearing in celebrated productions like Other Desert Cities and Follies.
Beyond Broadway, Lavin made notable film appearances, including Wanderlust with Jennifer Aniston and The Back-Up Plan, where she played Jennifer Lopez’s grandmother. She also released her debut album, Possibilities, showcasing her vocal talent.
Lavin’s passion for theatre extended beyond her own performances. With her husband, Steve Bakunas, she co-founded the Red Barn Studio Theatre in Wilmington, North Carolina. The 50-seat venue became a hub for thought-provoking productions, including Doubt by John Patrick Shanley and Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire.
In later years, Lavin returned to television in shows like Sean Saves the World and made guest appearances on Mom and 9JKL. Even in her final months, she remained active, promoting the Netflix series No Good Deed and working on a Hulu project, Mid-Century Modern.
When asked for advice, Lavin often said, “Work brings work. As long as it wasn’t morally reprehensible to me, I did it.”
Linda’s career was a testament to her versatility, wit, and resilience. From her humble beginnings to her celebrated roles on Broadway and television, she leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of performers.