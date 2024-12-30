Linda Lavin, Broadway legend and ‘Alice’ star, passes away aged 87

In Alice, Lavin played Alice Hyatt, a widowed mother raising her young son while working as a waitress in a roadside diner near Phoenix. The show’s theme song, There’s a New Girl in Town, was sung by Lavin herself. Running from 1976 to 1985, the series became a cultural touchstone, with its memorable catchphrase, “Kiss my grits,” and an ensemble cast featuring Polly Holliday as Flo and Vic Tayback as Mel, the diner’s owner.

Despite its initial struggles on the CBS schedule, Alice found its footing when paired with All in the Family on Sunday nights in 1977. It climbed into primetime’s top 10 for several seasons.

While Alice cemented her status as a television icon, Lavin’s first love was the theatre. Born and raised in Portland, Maine, she studied at the College of William and Mary before moving to New York City. She began her career singing in nightclubs and acting in Broadway ensembles, with her breakout role coming in the musical It’s a Bird... It’s a Plane... It’s Superman, directed by Hal Prince.