‘Shogun’ and ‘The Bear’ receive the most Emmy 2024 nominations

The nomination list of the 76th Emmy Awards is finally here and as expected popular shows including Shogun and The Bear are leading the list. Shogun starring Hiroyuki Sanada has scored 25 nominations while Jeremy Allen White starrer The Bear went on a tear with a comedy-series record 23. The announcement of the nominations was made by Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale from the historic El Capitan Theatre in in Los Angeles.

Nominations for the acclaimed culinary phenomenon The Bear included best comedy series and best actor in a comedy series for Jeremy – both awards it won at January’s strike-delayed ceremony, along with best actress for Ayo Edebiri, who won best supporting actress last time around.

It was also boosted by a bounty of guest acting nominations, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Olivia Colman, two of many Oscar winners who landed nominations.

Shogun took full advantage of the absence of last year’s top three nominees – Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us – to dominate in drama and give FX the kind of strong year often reserved for HBO.

As the Emmy nominations wrapped up, presenter Sheryl Lee Ralph received an unexpected honour – her own third nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Abbott Elementary.

The nominations for popular categories are: