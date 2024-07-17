‘Shogun’ and ‘The Bear’ receive the most Emmy 2024 nominations

The nomination list of the 76th Emmy Awards is finally here and as expected popular shows including Shogun and The Bear are leading the list. Shogun starring Hiroyuki Sanada has scored 25 nominations while Jeremy Allen White starrer The Bear went on a tear with a comedy-series record 23. The announcement of the nominations was made by Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale from the historic El Capitan Theatre in in Los Angeles.
Nominations for the acclaimed culinary phenomenon The Bear included best comedy series and best actor in a comedy series for Jeremy – both awards it won at January’s strike-delayed ceremony, along with best actress for Ayo Edebiri, who won best supporting actress last time around.
It was also boosted by a bounty of guest acting nominations, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Olivia Colman, two of many Oscar winners who landed nominations.
Shogun took full advantage of the absence of last year’s top three nominees – Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us – to dominate in drama and give FX the kind of strong year often reserved for HBO.
As the Emmy nominations wrapped up, presenter Sheryl Lee Ralph received an unexpected honour – her own third nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Abbott Elementary.
The nominations for popular categories are:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shо̄gun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Khalid Abdalla, The Crown
Tadanobu Asano, Shо̄gun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Mark Ruffalo, All the Light We Cannot See
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
The winners will be announced on September 15 when the Emmys is aired live from 8-11 PM EDT/5-8 PM PDT.