‘Shogun’ could rise, ‘The Bear’ may feast as Emmy nominations are announced

With no clear successor to Succession, the drama field could be wide open when nominations for the Emmy Awards are announced on today at 8.30 AM Pacific Time.

The Bear, meanwhile, could be in for a familiar feast on the comedy side. None of last year’s top three nominees — Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us — all from HBO, are in the competition. Succession, the dominant winner three of the past four years, is finished and the other two are series between seasons.