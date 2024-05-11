International Mother’s Day: Pranitha Subhash is thriving post her motherhood break and we talk to her about having it all — health, mommy duties and an amazing career…

You’re someone who nobody will believe is a mother. When you decided to become a mother recently, did you tell yourself, I have to change my lifestyle a bit, this is going to be a new part of my life, I need to incorporate things into my diet etc?

It came with a lot of fear. You’re very worried about putting on a few kilos here and there and all of that. But, I think it has been a challenging ride and you have to somehow sort of maintain yourself in spite of all that’s happening. Because today’s world is not like, OK, you’re a mom. OK, sit at home and just be a mom. It’s no more just that. A lot more is expected from you and I think I really had to put in that extra effort. I had to make sure I’m back on my workout schedules as as possible. I had to make sure I was on a healthy diet throughout. Because you can’t just starve yourself. That’s going to make you look very unhealthy. I think, for me, it was all about trying to keep that balance.