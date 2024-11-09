Kartik Aaryan poses on top of Burj Khalifa, channels his latest character ‘Rooh baba’

Kartik Aaryan has taken his Rooh Baba persona to new heights in the most literal way possible. Recently, the actor shared breathtaking photos from the top of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, one of the world’s tallest skyscrapers. On Friday, Kartik posted candid snapshots on his Instagram, with the caption, “Rooh Baba on top of the world #Dubai #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.” In another image, he nailed Rooh Baba’s signature hand gesture, writing, “Tell me where you are without telling me where you are. Rooh Baba in.” Sporting a sleek black t-shirt, white pants, and black shades, Kartik’s look was effortlessly cool as he posed high above the cityscape.
Kartik Aaryan has clearly formed a strong bond with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-stars, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, and his social media is proof of their growing camaraderie. With the horror-comedy continuing to do well at the box office, Kartik seems to be in a relaxed and joyful mood. Previously, he posted a fun picture with his ‘Manjus’ on Instagram. For those unfamiliar, ;Manju’ refers to the characters Manjulika, played by Vidya and Madhuri in the film. In the photo, the trio can be seen beaming with their signature smiles. Kartik captioned the post, “About last night. Chill scenes with my Manjus.”