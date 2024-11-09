Kartik Aaryan poses on top of Burj Khalifa, channels his latest character ‘Rooh baba’

Kartik Aaryan has clearly formed a strong bond with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-stars, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, and his social media is proof of their growing camaraderie. With the horror-comedy continuing to do well at the box office, Kartik seems to be in a relaxed and joyful mood. Previously, he posted a fun picture with his ‘Manjus’ on Instagram. For those unfamiliar, ;Manju’ refers to the characters Manjulika, played by Vidya and Madhuri in the film. In the photo, the trio can be seen beaming with their signature smiles. Kartik captioned the post, “About last night. Chill scenes with my Manjus.”