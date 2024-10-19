Alia Bhatt shares postcards from Kashmir

Last month, the release date for Alia and Sharvari's film Alpha was officially confirmed. The movie is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2025. Announcing the exciting news with a poster on Instagram, the makers wrote, “On Christmas 2025, #ALPHA will rise! Get ready for an action-packed holiday... 25th Dec, 2025.” Interestingly, Alia’s other highly anticipated film, Love And War, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor, was originally slated for a Christmas 2025 release but has now been postponed to March 20, 2026.

Alia is best known for her roles in films like Raazi, Highway, Gully Boy, Dear Zindagi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Brahmāstra, which have earned her widespread acclaim and solidified her as one of Bollywood's top actresses.

She was recently seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra with Vedang Raina. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the line-up, in which she will co-star with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.