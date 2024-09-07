Triptii Dimri reflects on the 'Laila Majnu’s' renewed success

Actress Triptii Dimri, who made her debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Laila Majnu, recently reflected on the film’s initial release and the disappointment she felt when it didn’t perform well at the box office. As the film celebrated its six-year anniversary on Saturday, Triptii shared her emotional journey, especially after its recent re-release in August, where it surpassed its original earnings.

Speaking about the film’s turnaround, Triptii said, “I was heartbroken when Laila Majnu didn’t perform well upon its initial release. Now, it’s incredible to see how people have embraced and celebrated it.”

Directed by Sajid Ali, presented by Imtiaz Ali, and produced by Preeti Ali, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor, Laila Majnu is a modern-day retelling of the classic Persian love story of “Layla and Majnun.” Despite its initial underperformance, the film has since garnered a loyal fanbase.

Triptii added, “Every day, I hear from fans who express their love for the film. It was a project we all put our hearts into, and it will always hold a special place in mine. I hope it continues to touch hearts worldwide, and that the love for it never fades.”

Looking ahead, Triptii is set to star alongside Rajkummar Rao in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. She will also feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the next installment in the popular horror-comedy franchise starring Kartik Aaryan. Additionally, Triptii has a role in Dhadak 2, announced earlier in May.

Karan Johar introduced the first look of Dhadak 2 on Instagram, captioning it: “This story is a bit different. Once, there was a king and a queen, both from different castes, end of story. Presenting Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal. #Dhadak2 in cinemas November 22.”

The film, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii as leads, tackles the theme of caste discrimination. The teaser video highlighted various texts related to Dalit struggles and caste resistance, with blue hues underscoring the Ambedkarite narrative.

The original Dhadak (2018), which marked the Bollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor alongside Ishaan Khatter, was adapted from the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, directed by Nagraj Manjule.

Dhadak 2 is slated to hit cinemas on November 22.