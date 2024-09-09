Oscar-winning director Giuseppe Tornatore announces first-ever visit to India

Renowned Oscar-winning Italian filmmaker Giuseppe Tornatore is set to make his first visit to India in collaboration with the Film Heritage Foundation. The director expressed his excitement about the trip, stating, "I am thrilled to be coming to India for the first time. I have long admired the incredible work of the Film Heritage Foundation in preserving and restoring India's cinematic heritage."

Giuseppe's visit is part of the Cinema Italian Style festival, organised by the Film Heritage Foundation in partnership with the Istituto Italiano di Cultura di Mumbai. The festival, which will celebrate Italy's rich film heritage, is scheduled to take place from September 27 to 29 at Regal Cinema in Mumbai and will feature several of Giuseppe's films.

Reflecting on the connection between Indian audiences and his work, the director said, "I was delighted to learn that my film Cinema Paradiso is loved in India. It's an honor to have my films presented alongside masterpieces by legendary Italian directors such as Vittorio De Sica, Luchino Visconti, Federico Fellini and Sergio Leone."

During the event, Giuseppe will present the Film Heritage Foundation's second Lifetime Achievement Award for Cinema Projection, a recognition given to outstanding projectionists. "It will be a pleasure to present this award at the opening of the festival in Mumbai," he added.

The three-day festival, headlined by Giuseppe, will also include a mini retrospective of his work, featuring screenings of his iconic films Cinema Paradiso (1988), Malèna (2000) and The Hand of God (2021). In addition to the screenings, he will lead an interactive masterclass for aspiring filmmakers and participate in an exclusive fireside chat with film enthusiasts and members of the Indian film industry.

The festival’s lineup promises a treat for cinephiles, with restored screenings of Italian classics such as Luchino Visconti’s Senso (1954), Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita (1960), Vittorio De Sica’s Marriage Italian Style (1964), and Sergio Leone’s Once Upon A Time in America (1984).

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, filmmaker and director of the Film Heritage Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm for Giuseppe's visit, saying, "We are honored to welcome a legend of Italian cinema, Giuseppe Tornatore, to Mumbai for the first time in support of our foundation and the cause of film preservation."

Dungarpur added that the festival will showcase the 4K restoration of Tornatore’s Cinema Paradiso, allowing audiences to relive the film’s magic. "These beautifully restored films remind us that cinema is an art form that must be preserved for future generations."

Francesca Amendola, Director of the Istituto Italiano di Cultura di Mumbai, also celebrated the collaboration, stating, "The stars of Italian cinema will shine brightly in Mumbai for this extraordinary three-day event, thanks to our valuable partnership with the Film Heritage Foundation, which has been working with the finest cinema conservators, including those from Italy."