Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal give us a glimpse of their first Ganesh Chaturthi after wedding

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently tied the knot and celebrated their first Ganesh Chaturthi together as a married couple, sharing a heartwarming video of their festivities. The duo, dressed in matching blue ensembles, can be seen performing the aarti together, radiating love and togetherness. Sonakshi took to Instagram, captioning the video, “Love grows in respect when a couple honours each other's beliefs in true harmony... Our first Ganpati after shaadi.”
For the occasion, Sonakshi chose a teal blue flowy anarkali adorned with intricate silver zardozi and hand embroidery in a beautiful jaal design, while Zaheer looked dapper in a blue and white kurta.
Sonakshi Sinha wowed in a vibrant red bridal look at her wedding reception, arriving hand-in-hand with Zaheer Iqbal. Draped in a stunning scarlet Varanasi silk sari by Raw Mango, adorned with intricate gold chand butas and a handcrafted zari border by Sanjay Garg, Sonakshi embodied the quintessential Indian bride. She completed her look with solah shringar, including a red bindi, sindoor and a sleek low bun adorned with mogra gajra. Her flawless makeup, featuring winged eyeliner and a nude lip, added a radiant glow, while henna-painted palms and a bold red manicure paid homage to her Bihari roots.
The newlyweds shared their first photos as husband and wife shortly after their intimate wedding. Sonakshi Sinha, dressed in an elegant ivory-and-gold saree, kept her look minimal with soft makeup, a kundan choker, matching earrings, and bangles. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun adorned with gajra, and she wore light mehendi on her hands. Zaheer Iqbal complemented her in a crisp white sherwani. In one picture, Zaheer is seen sweetly kissing Sonakshi's hand while she beams with joy, and another shows her father, Shatrughan Sinha, holding her hand as she signs the wedding papers.
On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the Netflix series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, directed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.