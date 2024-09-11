'Boong' is inspired by my grandmother tales, says director Lakshmipriya Devi

Lakshmipriya Devi, director of the film Boong, which premiered in the Discovery section of the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), revealed that the film is a personal retelling of stories her grandmother shared with her.

Inspired by the folk tales she heard during Manipur's tumultuous times in the late 70s and early 80s, Lakshmipriya reflected: "One of my most cherished childhood memories is listening to my grandmother’s stories under a mosquito net, with the sound of gunfire in the background. Boong is my interpretation of those tales."

Co-produced by Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Suitable Pictures, Boong marks a milestone as the first fictional film from Manipur to be featured at TIFF.

Lakshmipriya acknowledged the challenges of shooting the film in Manipur, working with a largely local cast and crew, many of whom were new to filmmaking. Despite these hurdles, she credited the community’s unwavering support as the key to the film’s completion.

“I’m deeply thankful to the communities in Manipur who made this journey possible,” she shared.

TIFF, which concludes on September 15, is known for showcasing fresh talent in global cinema. Prior to Boong, only two Manipuri films had ever been screened at the festival: Imagi Ningthem and the documentary A Cry in the Dark.

Set in the village of Khurukhul in Imphal West and the town of Moreh on the India-Myanmar border, Boong tells the poignant story of a young boy’s efforts to reunite his fractured family by bringing home his estranged father. The film is a celebration of family ties and a tribute to the enduring spirit and close-knit communities of Manipur.