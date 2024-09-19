Anime epic 'Ramayana: The legend of Prince Rama' to return to theatres after 31 years

The anime film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, which depicts the tale of Lord Ram's battle against Lankesh, is set to hit theatres across India on October 18, marking its theatrical debut 31 years after its original release. The film will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

Originally premiered at the International Film Festival of India in 1993, the film has since been showcased on television but is now returning to the big screen. Adding to its prestige, legendary screenwriter Shri V Vijayendra Prasad, renowned for hits like Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and RRR, has lent his creative expertise to this unique adaptation.

Arjun Aggarwal, co-founder of Geek Pictures India, expressed excitement about the release, stating, “The Ramayana in anime is a groundbreaking example of the power of Indo-Japan collaborations. This fresh and dynamic portrayal of the timeless Ramayana will resonate with audiences of all ages and regions, bringing this legendary epic to life in a new way.”

The film’s teaser and poster, recently unveiled by Geek Pictures India, have already generated significant buzz among fans.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is a joint production between Japan and India, first released in 1992. Directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, with music composed by Vanraj Bhatia, the film is based on the Indian epic Ramayana. It follows the journey of Prince Rama, an incarnation of the god Vishnu, as he sets out to rescue his wife Sita, who has been abducted by the demon king Ravana.

As one of the earliest animated depictions of this pivotal Hindu text, the film’s re-release during the festive season of Dussehra and Diwali promises to be a cultural and cinematic celebration. Distributed by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is set to captivate audiences across India.