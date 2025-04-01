Abir Gulal: Fawad Khan is back in Bollywood with a rom-com with Vaani Kapoor

The makers highlighted Fawad's substantial global fan base, stating that they expect audiences to warmly embrace the film, as it presents him in one of his most charming roles to date. "The chemistry between Fawad and Vaani is anticipated to light up the screen with their captivating performances and undeniable charm," said director Aarti S Bagdi.

According to Bagdi, the film delves into the journey of two individuals who "unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence."

Abir Gulal is set to hit theaters on May 9. Fans are celebrating Fawad’s return to Bollywood. One of the comments read, "The world is healing. This era is finally back?!" Another wrote, "The moment I opened my eyes, I saw this... good days are back. His eyes!" Another commented, "Earth is healing, Fawad is back in India."

Since 2016, following the Uri terror attack, there has been an unofficial prohibition on Pakistani artists working in Indian films. The actor who featured in Karan Johar's film "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" faced significant backlash during this period. Additionally, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) passed a resolution stating that they would not collaborate with Pakistani artists, and Indian artists were also discouraged from performing in Pakistan.

However, in 2023, the Bombay High Court rejected a petition that aimed to enforce an official ban on Pakistani artists in India. The court ruling emphasized that the fields of arts, music, sports, culture, and dance transcend national boundaries and play a vital role in promoting peace, tranquility, unity, and harmony both within and between nations.