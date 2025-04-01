Jason Momoa is returning for the third Dune movie, actor confirms

Many viewers were left heartbroken when Jason Momoa’s character Duncan Idaho was killed off on the first Dune movie. However, it looks like Momoa would actually reprise the role once again in the third Dune film. During an interview to discuss his role in the upcoming Minecraft Movie, Jason Momoa revealed that he will be a part of the third instalment of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune film series.
In the 2021 adaptation of Dune, Momoa portrayed Duncan Idaho, who serves as a mentor and swordmaster to Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet. Although Duncan Idaho dies during the Harkonnen invasion of Arrakis and does not appear in Dune: Part Two, fans of Frank Herbert's novels know that he returns as a clone (a ghola) in 1969's Dune Messiah, which is what Villeneuve plans to base Dune 3 on.
“Well, I’m not sure if I’m going to get in trouble or not, but it’s the same thing like Game of Thrones, you know what I mean?” Momoa said in the interview. “If you didn’t read the books it’s not my fault, right?"
“I’m going to be coming back,” he added. “I’m making a comeback. You heard it first, right here with you, baby.”
Momoa then turned to a member of his team and cheekily said, “He’s got me in trouble!” he said. “It was in the books, man! If you didn’t read it, it’s not my fault!”
Villeneuve hinted at this in October 2024, stating he was heavily involved in writing the script for Dune: Messiah, or whatever the third film will be called. He teased that the plot will involve Paul needing to initiate a war to save his friends. Fans familiar with the books understand that Dune: Messiah explores the intricate political drama, imperial conflict, and cultural tensions that emerge following Paul’s rise to power.
While there has been no official announcement regarding the returning cast, fans can optimistically anticipate seeing familiar actors such as Timothée Chalamet as Paul, Zendaya as Chani, and Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, along with others like Javier Bardem, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlotte Rampling. The news of Duncan Idaho's unexpected return has generated considerable excitement among fans about the continuation of this epic story, which is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18, 2026.