Why reality shows like 'Love Is Blind' now use your favourite songs

If you’ve been watching the latest season of Love Is Blind, you might have noticed something different about the soundtrack. Instead of the usual, lesser-known pop tunes, the show has integrated well-known hits like Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, Miley Cyrus’ Wrecking Ball, and Justin Bieber’s Holy. This change isn’t random—it’s a strategic move.

According to Chris Coelen, the show’s creator and CEO of Kinetic Content, the shift coincides with Love Is Blind’s fifth anniversary. “We decided, in this Season 8, to really embrace popular music in a big way,” he explains. “Throughout the entire season, every episode features popular music cues.”

And Love Is Blind isn’t alone. Other reality dating shows like The Bachelor and Love Island USA have also increased their use of recognisable music to heighten the emotional impact of key moments.

Where does the unfamiliar music come from?

While mainstream hits are now more prominent, reality TV has long relied on lesser-known music. But where do those tracks come from?

Music supervisors source songs from various places:

Production music libraries – Companies that offer music specifically for licensing.

Sync agents – Representatives who help artists get their songs placed in TV shows and films.

Custom compositions – Original tracks created by in-house composers.

Covers of popular songs – More affordable to license than the original recordings.

Jody Friedman, music supervisor for The Bachelor, clarifies that the music isn’t AI-generated. “There’s too much risk involved with using AI music in these projects,” he says. Instead, supervisors choose songs that fit the mood while staying within budget constraints.

Why licensing hit songs is expensive

Using well-known tracks comes at a cost. According to Friedman, licensing an indie song for TV typically costs around $1,000–$1,500 per use. In contrast, a major pop hit can cost anywhere from $20,000 to over $100,000.

To manage costs, reality shows tend to balance mainstream music with more affordable alternatives. For instance, The Bachelor might include a hit like Cardi B’s I Like It but use lower-cost tracks for the rest of the episode.

James Barker, executive producer of Love Island USA, notes that the U.K. version has always used commercial music, so the U.S. version follows suit. “The show is meant to feel like you’re on holiday with your best friends. Music plays a huge role in that,” he says.

Pre-clearing thousands of songs

For fast-paced reality shows like Love Island USA, which airs six episodes a week, music licensing needs to happen quickly. “Whatever happens in Fiji on Monday airs Tuesday in America,” Barker explains. To make this possible, the team pre-clears over a thousand songs before the season starts. This way, if a moment calls for a specific track, they already have the rights secured.

In contrast, The Bachelor has a longer production schedule, allowing more time for song selection. The show has a history of using pop songs, from Colbie Caillat to Boyz II Men, and recently featured David Guetta, Karol G, and Dropkick Murphys.

How music enhances emotional moments

Music plays a crucial role in storytelling. Coelen believes that using well-known songs helps create a deeper connection with viewers. “Emotions are so linked to certain pieces of music. A familiar song can instantly transport you to a memory or feeling,” he says.

That’s why reality dating shows are leaning into commercial music—because it resonates with the audience. Whether it’s a dramatic breakup or a romantic proposal, the right song can make the moment even more powerful.

What does the future hold?

As for whether we’ll hear more chart-topping hits in reality TV, the answer seems to be yes. Coelen confirms that Love Is Blind will continue to use popular music, and Love Island USA’s Barker agrees.

“Not only are viewers engaged with the characters, but now their favourite songs and artists are being featured too,” Barker says. “It’s just another way to bring people together.”

With reality TV constantly evolving, one thing is clear: the soundtrack is becoming just as memorable as the drama itself.