Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: Net worth, salary breakdown and brand deals

Comedian, host, actor and singer Kapil Sharma just turned 44. He is widely known for his talk show The Great Indian Kapil Show and The Kapil Sharma Show. After two successful seasons of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the comedian returned with a third season on Netflix this year.
Kapil started as a comedian and gained fame after winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (Season 3) in 2007 and later won six seasons of Comedy Circus. He also participated in Ustaadon Ka Ustaad (2008). Reportedly, he relocated to Mumbai with the aspirations of becoming a singer and won runner-up in Zee TV's Star Ya Rockstar (2011). How did Kapil Sharma become a household name and how does he make his millions? Let’s find out.
As per reports, Kapil Sharma is one of the richest actors on Indian television with a reported net worth of almost 300 crores. In 2013, Kapil Sharma launched his own comedy show, Comedy Nights with Kapil, which aired on Colors TV until 2016. He then moved to Sony TV with The Kapil Sharma Show, which premiered in April 2016 and ran for multiple seasons.
In March 2024, Sharma debuted The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, marking his first collaboration with the streaming platform. The first season concluded in June 2024 after 13 episodes, and the second season streamed from September to December 2024.
According to reports, he earned INR 26 crores for the first five episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, averaging over INR 5 crores per episode.
He charges around INR 40 lacs to INR 50 lacs for movie appearances, which goes higher for lead roles. He made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015, and is geared up to return with the sequel of the film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.
Kapil Sharma also has successful brand deals with multiple brands including Policybazaar, HDFC, Micromax and charges anything between Rs 1.5 to 5 crore
(By Addrita Sinha)