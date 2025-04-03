Here's what Kareena Kapoor Khan chooses over Botox and skin treatments

Kareena expressed her commitment to being fit and healthy as she ages, stating, “For that, I need to eat right with her (Rutuja) guidance. That's what for me, ageing and life is. I love it, I'm embracing it, but I'm taking all these particular things, like eating ghee, eating khichdi, doing a little bit of weight training for muscle strength, walking a little, my Surya Namaskars, doing my little work on my own rather than skin treatments and botox.”

She also shared her thoughts on her relationship with food, saying, “In my early years when I was chubby, my relationship with food was amazing. It's not like I ever tried to starve myself. I'm very comfortable in my own skin. In my teenage years also, I think I was always really happy to pick up a packet of chips. But I was a confident girl... In the last 10–15 years, I have just gone back to the same food. I'm always very happy with it. Because whether it's good for me or bad for me, I just love the fact that it comforts me, it makes me feel happy. I feel amazing. And that's the most important thing for me.”

Kareena was recently spotted at the Vivienne Westwood showcase in Mumbai. Last year, Kareena was part of three major films, Crew, The Buckingham Murders, and Singham Again. For her next project she is set to collaborate with Meghna Gulzar, the director of Raazi, for her next film.