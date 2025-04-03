The White Lotus theme song composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer exits show after feud with showrunner

Three-time Emmy-winning composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer has announced that he will not be returning for season 4 of The White Lotus. He cited creative differences with the show's creator, Mike White, as his reason for stepping away. In a recent interview, Tapia de Veer revealed that these differences began during season 1 when they were working on the show's theme song and intensified during the production of the currently airing season.

Why did Cristóbal Tapia de Veer leave The White Lotus?

His distinctive theme, featuring the 'ooh-loo-loo-loo' melody, added a sense of eeriness that resonated with viewers; however, it was absent in season 3. For the current season, Tapia de Veer noted that White requested a more upbeat background score that "one would listen to in Ibiza, in some clubby place with a chill, sexy vibe."