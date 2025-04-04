Bianca Censori reportedly ignored Kim Kardashian's attempts to connect post Kanye split

This news follows West's confirmation in a new song released Thursday that the 30-year-old had left him due to his controversial social media posts. In the track “Bianca” from his latest album WW3, the disgraced rapper disclosed that his wife “ran away.” In the track Bianca, West raps, “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it."

West married Censori in 2022, shortly after the conclusion of his highly publicized divorce from Kardashian. The insider stated, “Kim feels like she’s the only other person on this planet who truly knows what Bianca has been through.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in 2020, ending their nearly seven-year marriage. The former couple first met in the early 2000s and began dating in 2011. They share four children: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.