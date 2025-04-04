RDJ at 60: On Robert Downey Jr's birthday let's recap his journey with the MCU

Robert Downey Jr. was one of Hollywood’s top earners, reportedly making around $75 million for Avengers: Endgame—a mix of his base salary and a share of the film’s massive box office profits. Bringing him back for future MCU projects would have been a huge financial commitment for Marvel Studios. Beyond that, Downey was also looking to branch out creatively, taking on different roles like Dolittle (2020) and Oppenheimer (2023) the latter of which secured him his first Academy Award.

But as it turns out, Tony Stark’s chapter wasn’t the end of RDJ’s journey with the MCU. His unexpected return as Victor Von Doom, the legendary Fantastic Four villain has been a mind-blowing surprise for fans. Doom is one of Marvel’s most complex villains, possessing intelligence, charisma, and a tragic backstory. Downey has proven his ability to bring depth to larger-than-life characters, making him a perfect fit for the role. The MCU’s multiverse concept allows actors to return in different roles, and a variant of Downey playing Doom would be a fascinating twist.

While fans will always cherish him as Iron Man, this bold new chapter is set to mark the beginning of an exciting new era for both Downey and the MCU, proving that even after saying goodbye to Tony Stark, he can still leave a lasting impact on the franchise in unexpected ways.

(By Addrita Sinha)