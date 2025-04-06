CID on Netflix: Is ACP Pradyuman dead? Here's what Shivaji Satam has to say

One fan noted on social media, “It’s not RIP to ACP Pradyuman. It’s RIP to CID. And RIP to Sony TV. Because with this one heartless move, you didn’t just end a character. You buried a legacy." Another user wrote, "He will return in Avengers: Secret Wars."

Fans were not only upset about the outcome but were surprised in the manner in which it occurred. The abrupt ending to ACP Pradyuman’s story, marked by a sudden explosion and silence, did not resonate well with many who believed the character warranted a far more dignified farewell.

According to a media report, Shivaji Satam was not in the loop regarding this new development. He mentioned he is unaware of any such plot but did indicate he is taking a break from CID for the time being. He stated, "I have no clue about this. I have taken a break for some time and the makers know what lies ahead in the show. I have learnt to take everything in my stride and if my track is over, I am okay with it. However, I have not been told whether my track is over or not!"