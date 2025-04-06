CID on Netflix: Is ACP Pradyuman dead? Here's what Shivaji Satam has to say

It’s the end of an era. The creators of CID have officially announced that ACP Pradyuman is no longer part of the storyline. Needless to say fans who grew up watching him tackle crime with his gumption and no-nonsense attitude.
ACP Pradyuman has been the face of CID, one of the longest-running and most beloved shows on Indian television since 1998. In the most recent episode, the senior officer was depicted dying in an explosion, sparking rumours that actor Shivaji Satam wanted to take a break.
However, Sony TV confirmed the news when it released a statement on social media this past Saturday acknowledging the character’s demise. An Instagram post featured an image of ACP Pradyuman with the caption, “In the loving memory of ACP Pradyuman… A loss that will never be forgotten." The accompanying graphic read: ‘End of an era. ACP Pradyuman (1998-2025)’.
The second season of the popular crime thriller series CID is now available for streaming on Netflix. Viewers began watching the first 18 episodes of season 2 on February 21, with new episodes set to be released every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM starting February 22. CID is still airing on television on Sony Entertainment and is also available for streaming on Sony LIV.
One fan noted on social media, “It’s not RIP to ACP Pradyuman. It’s RIP to CID. And RIP to Sony TV. Because with this one heartless move, you didn’t just end a character. You buried a legacy." Another user wrote, "He will return in Avengers: Secret Wars."
Fans were not only upset about the outcome but were surprised in the manner in which it occurred. The abrupt ending to ACP Pradyuman’s story, marked by a sudden explosion and silence, did not resonate well with many who believed the character warranted a far more dignified farewell.
According to a media report, Shivaji Satam was not in the loop regarding this new development. He mentioned he is unaware of any such plot but did indicate he is taking a break from CID for the time being. He stated, "I have no clue about this. I have taken a break for some time and the makers know what lies ahead in the show. I have learnt to take everything in my stride and if my track is over, I am okay with it. However, I have not been told whether my track is over or not!"