Jasleen Royal opens up about being trolled after opening for Coldplay

Vishal Dadlani, Antara Mitra and Vishal Agnihotri had taken to social media back in January to criticise Jasleen for her lack-lustre performance. "I'm really sorry, but when you put a basic-to-bad singer in front of a large crowd on a large stage, all you're doing is showing more people that the individual can't really sing. Sadly, the systems within labels in India aren't geared to promote the best we have. I've seen some clips, and my gosh... How embarrassing! For the country, the artiste, the public, and the scene," Dadlani had said in a tweet which he later deleted.

During her opening act, she started with her song "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" and later teamed up with Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, for a duet on "We Pray," a track from the band's latest album, "Moon Music."

In Jasleen's video she talks about her efforts to improve herself. “I don't want people to think that she did not deserve to be here, or why is she here? We just want Coldplay! So, I am a self-taught musician and I know that I am not perfect. I keep learning and trying to better myself every day. But I just want to put up a great show so that people have a great experience.”