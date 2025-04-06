Jasleen Royal opens up about being trolled after opening for Coldplay

Jasleen Royal marked a significant milestone in her career earlier this year when she opened for Coldplay's Indian concert. In January, Jasleen's eagerly awaited performance as the opening act for Coldplay at their concerts in Mumbai faced significant backlash from attendees and several social media users were also critical of her set.
Jasleen Royal opened up about the episode in a new video in her mini documentary which she released on her YouTube channel.
In response to the negative feedback, the singer has now discussed the pressure and criticism she experienced behind the scenes during her tour in a new documentary video shared on her YouTube channel. The video features Jasleen preparing for her performance at the DY Patil Stadium on the first day of the tour, though things didn't go as smoothly as planned.
In the video, Jasleen acknowledged the criticism, addressing her team, saying, “Yaar, kal nahi hua tha. Kal problem kya hua tha? In-ears phat kyu rahe the mere?" She added, “After a certain point I can feel that it's time to go home. There's a lot of pressure. I'll die. I am still processing, there's a lot to process.” However, the second day went better, and Jasleen shared her gratitude to the audience for their support from the stage.
Vishal Dadlani, Antara Mitra and Vishal Agnihotri had taken to social media back in January to criticise Jasleen for her lack-lustre performance. "I'm really sorry, but when you put a basic-to-bad singer in front of a large crowd on a large stage, all you're doing is showing more people that the individual can't really sing. Sadly, the systems within labels in India aren't geared to promote the best we have. I've seen some clips, and my gosh... How embarrassing! For the country, the artiste, the public, and the scene," Dadlani had said in a tweet which he later deleted.
During her opening act, she started with her song "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" and later teamed up with Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, for a duet on "We Pray," a track from the band's latest album, "Moon Music."
In Jasleen's video she talks about her efforts to improve herself. “I don't want people to think that she did not deserve to be here, or why is she here? We just want Coldplay! So, I am a self-taught musician and I know that I am not perfect. I keep learning and trying to better myself every day. But I just want to put up a great show so that people have a great experience.”