How A Minecraft Movie saved the Hollywood box office amid a slow season

While critics had mixed reviews for “A Minecraft Movie,” audiences responded more favourably, giving it a B+ CinemaScore and 4 out of 5 stars in PostTrak exit polls. Approximately 62% of the audience were men, with 64% being under 25 years old. Warner Bros. invested heavily in the release, launching the film in 4,263 locations domestically and on 36,000 screens internationally.

“Younger audiences love going to the movie theater, believe it or not,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. “This is the perfect small screen to big screen alliance. It became a must-see theatrical event. Awareness was off the charts.”

Video game adaptations have seen significant success recently, including titles like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” the “Sonic” franchise, and “Five Nights at Freddy’s.”

“Video games were once a genre that had very mixed results at the box office, but the code has finally been cracked,” Dergarabedian commented.

In second place this week was the Jason Statham action film “A Working Man,” which earned $7.3 million in its second weekend. The third spot was taken by the second installment of the episodic series “The Chosen: Last Supper,” which brought in $7 million over the weekend. The last set of episodes will be released in theaters on April 11.

“Snow White” dropped to fourth place in its third weekend, accumulating $6.1 million, and has now surpassed $168 million globally.

The beginning of 2025 has been challenging for Hollywood and theaters, with disappointments such as “Snow White” and “Mickey 17.” However, a single hit can dramatically shift the landscape, especially with in-theater marketing efforts ramping up ahead of the crucial summer movie season starting in the first weekend of May.

Before this weekend, box office revenues were down 13% compared to last year, but that deficit has now been reduced to 5%.