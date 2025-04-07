Khloe Kardashian calls out Kim's parenting in a new clip from their show

While Khloe doesn’t interrupt Kim during her check-in with North, she takes aim at her sister in her own confessional moment, stating, "You're the one that, not even a year ago, is fighting with me for saying goodnight to my child, and you are on the phone with North, for a couple of hours." The clip then shows flashbacks of Kim passionately lecturing Khloe about the importance of maintaining a healthy distance from her kids.

"Get away from your kids!" Kim can be heard shouting, to which Khloe responds with a terse, "Okay," followed by Kim's infamous line, "Live your f**king life!"

At this point, Kris steps in to address the apparent hypocrisy of Kim’s previous advice to Khloe, noting, "We have spent more than half of the trip, on the phone with your children. You gave her so much sh*t for checking in with her kids."

Khloe quickly adds, "For three minutes. Like I made sure they were short 'cause I didn't wanna be rude." Yet, Kim remains unfazed, asserting, "Honestly, you'd freak out"; "She's in China! You wouldn't even let your kids go to another country without you," she scoffs during her mid-episode commentary.