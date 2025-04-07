Khloe Kardashian calls out Kim's parenting in a new clip from their show

It's not the first time the Kardashian sisters have locked horns over parenting styles. Remember when kim slammed Kourtney for planning a sugarless candy party for their children? And now a recent clip from The Kardashians has picked up widespread traction which shows thr exchange between Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian over a parenting issue. Momager Kris Jenner intervenes to support Khloe, who openly calls Kim a "hypocrite."
In a mid-episode snippet, Kim is seen discussing North's current situation: "North is in China with her dad and she's performing with him but you know she is still my baby, so she calls me for everything." The scene then switches to a video call with North, where Kim expresses concern, saying, "It is six in the morning! You went to bed at two in the morning, bugs, you only slept four hours!"
While Khloe doesn’t interrupt Kim during her check-in with North, she takes aim at her sister in her own confessional moment, stating, "You're the one that, not even a year ago, is fighting with me for saying goodnight to my child, and you are on the phone with North, for a couple of hours." The clip then shows flashbacks of Kim passionately lecturing Khloe about the importance of maintaining a healthy distance from her kids.
"Get away from your kids!" Kim can be heard shouting, to which Khloe responds with a terse, "Okay," followed by Kim's infamous line, "Live your f**king life!"
At this point, Kris steps in to address the apparent hypocrisy of Kim’s previous advice to Khloe, noting, "We have spent more than half of the trip, on the phone with your children. You gave her so much sh*t for checking in with her kids."
Khloe quickly adds, "For three minutes. Like I made sure they were short 'cause I didn't wanna be rude." Yet, Kim remains unfazed, asserting, "Honestly, you'd freak out"; "She's in China! You wouldn't even let your kids go to another country without you," she scoffs during her mid-episode commentary.