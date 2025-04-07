Kolkata's Manasi Ghosh wins Indian Idol season 15; takes home lakhs worth of prize money

The official Instagram account of Sony TV announced the winner's name, stating, "After weeks of music, magic, and moments — Manasi didn’t just win a title, she won a million hearts."

Manasi captivated both the audience and judges with her powerful performances throughout the season, ultimately defeating Subhajit Chakraborty and Sneha Shankar to claim the prestigious trophy. In addition to the trophy, she also received a brand-new car and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

In a touching moment on the show, Manasi’s parents joined her on stage for a special celebration, reminiscing about her childhood. They emotionally spoke about how Manasi had taken on financial responsibilities during difficult times, proudly saying, “She has promised to buy us many houses.”