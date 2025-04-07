Stree 2 director slammed for saying Shraddha Kapoor laughs like a 'chudail'

Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik seems to have landed in hot water as a recent clip of him comparing Shraddha Kapoor's laugh to that of a 'chudail' is being criticised by fans. Stree 2 is one of the highest grossers of the last year and made more than Rs 830 crore worldwide.

In a conversation with Komal Nahta on his podcast Game Changers, Amar reflected on the casting process for the Stree franchise, including Shraddha's role. He shared, "Shraddha ki casting puri ki puri Dinesh Vijan ko jaati hai...Toh Shraddha ke saath kisi flight mein aa rahe the, flight mein unko mili thi. Unki kuch hasi thi toh unhone bola, 'Amar, woh jab hasti hai na toh ekdum Stree ki tarah, ekdum chudail ki tarah hasti hai."