Entertainment

Stree 2 director slammed for saying Shraddha Kapoor laughs like a 'chudail'

Amar Kaushik recently made the comments on a podcast and the Internet is not happy
Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 made more than INR 800 crores in the box office
Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 made more than INR 800 crores in the box officeX
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik seems to have landed in hot water as a recent clip of him comparing Shraddha Kapoor's laugh to that of a 'chudail' is being criticised by fans. Stree 2 is one of the highest grossers of the last year and made more than Rs 830 crore worldwide.

Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik called out for his comments on Shraddha Kapoor's laugh

In a conversation with Komal Nahta on his podcast Game Changers, Amar reflected on the casting process for the Stree franchise, including Shraddha's role. He shared, "Shraddha ki casting puri ki puri Dinesh Vijan ko jaati hai...Toh Shraddha ke saath kisi flight mein aa rahe the, flight mein unko mili thi. Unki kuch hasi thi toh unhone bola, 'Amar, woh jab hasti hai na toh ekdum Stree ki tarah, ekdum chudail ki tarah hasti hai."

"Sorry, Shraddha. Aisa kuch bola tha unhone, chudail bola tha kya bola tha, I’m not sure...Jab main unko mila toh sabse pehle hasee maine puchi, haso. But woh use nahi kari obviously she wasn't a character jo hasegi," he added.

Shraddha Kapoor
Stree 2

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com