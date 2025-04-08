Sunny Deol reveals Lahore: 1947 is slightly delayed as Aamir Khan wants it to be perfect

Lahore 1947 marks the reunion of the successful actor-director duo from the 90s—Sunny Deol and Raj Kumar Santoshi—who have previously delivered iconic films such as Ghatak, Ghayal, and Damini. Sunny believes that audiences have been eagerly anticipating their collaboration once again. Reflecting on Lahore 1947, he mentioned, "Lahore ek aisa subject hai jispe ham kaafi saalon se kaam kar rahe the, kayi actron ne kahaani suni hai. Kayi actor ke saath banne wala bhi tha, lekin bana nahi. Then again Gadar 2 has made everything happen."

The film is inspired by Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Ni. Set against the backdrop of the partition, the narrative follows a Muslim family that relocates from Lucknow to Lahore and is assigned a haveli that was abandoned by a departing Hindu family.

However, the story takes a dramatic twist when the Muslim family discovers that the Hindu family is still residing in the house and refuses to vacate. In addition to Sunny Deol, Lahore 1947 features notable performances by Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol in key roles. The film is reportedly expected to release in June this year.