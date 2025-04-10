Chhaava is releasing on OTT sooner than you think; find more details

Following its successful box office run, Vicky Kaushal's period drama centred on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is set to premiere on Netflix. The streaming giant announced the news on Thursday. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the movie was initially released in theatres on February 14. It also features Rashmika Mandanna, Akshay Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Ashutosh Rana. The platform shared the film's poster on Instagram, inviting viewers to experience "a tale of courage and glory etched in time," accompanied by a crown, fire, and sword emoji.

When is Chhava releasing on the OTT platform?

Netflix confirmed that “Chhaava” will be available to watch starting April 11. After a strong performance over the past seven weeks, the film experienced a significant drop in earnings this week, falling below the Rs 1 crore mark for the first time. After reaching Rs 590 crore by the end of its seventh weekend, the film's earnings plummeted to approximately Rs 52 lakh on its 48th day in theatres, bringing its total domestic net collection to around Rs 594.88 crore, as reported by sacnilk.com.