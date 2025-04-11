Zendaya's stylist Law Roach opens up about her wedding to Tom Holland

This update follows the couple's engagement announcement a few months prior. Tom Holland's father, Dominic Holland, provided some exclusive insights into his son's proposal to Zendaya, which the couple has kept mostly private.

In a January post on Patreon, Dominic confirmed that Tom had indeed proposed to Zendaya during a carefully planned and intimate moment. He wrote that Tom "had purchased a ring” and had "spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter." Dominic noted that "Tom had everything planned out...When, where, how, what to say, what to wear."

Zendaya's engagement made headlines after she showcased her stunning 5-carat ring at the Golden Globes on January 5, capturing the attention of fans and media alike. The ring, rumored to be worth over $200,000, has been designed by Jessica McCormack, a London-based jewelry designer and made waves for its east-west diamond setting.

The couple’s excitement grew even more when Zendaya was seen subtly displaying her ring while responding with a simple shrug and smile to direct questions about her engagement.

While Tom and Zendaya have largely kept details of their engagement private, they will be collaborating on two upcoming projects: Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.