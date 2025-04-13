Dr APJ Abdul Kalam biopic: Makers unveil new poster on producer Abhishek Agarwal's birthday

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam biopic which has been in the works for a while. And now, on the occasion of producer Abhishek Agarwal's birthday, the team behind the biopic shared warm wishes and revealed an exciting new poster for the film.

A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Biopic: Producers drop new poster on Abhishek Agarwal's birthday

The creators took to Instagram to congratulate producer Abhishek Agarwal, captioning their post, "Happy Birthday to our Loving Producer @abhishekofficl - Team #DrAbdulKalam." They teased the upcoming biopic by adding, "A biopic that will touch every Indian heart – Loading."

The APJ Abdul Kalam biopic is being produced by Abhishek Agarwal in collaboration with AK Entertainments and the team is working closely with the APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation to ensure an authentic and respectful portrayal of the late Indian leader.