Dr APJ Abdul Kalam biopic: Makers unveil new poster on producer Abhishek Agarwal's birthday

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam biopic which has been in the works for a while. And now, on the occasion of producer Abhishek Agarwal's birthday, the team behind the biopic shared warm wishes and revealed an exciting new poster for the film.
The creators took to Instagram to congratulate producer Abhishek Agarwal, captioning their post, "Happy Birthday to our Loving Producer @abhishekofficl - Team #DrAbdulKalam." They teased the upcoming biopic by adding, "A biopic that will touch every Indian heart – Loading."
The APJ Abdul Kalam biopic is being produced by Abhishek Agarwal in collaboration with AK Entertainments and the team is working closely with the APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation to ensure an authentic and respectful portrayal of the late Indian leader.
Set for release in 2025, the film aims to encapsulate the essence and values of the 'People’s President’ who was a prominent scientist and the 11th President of India, serving from 2002 to 2007. Known as the "Missile Man of India," he played a crucial role in the development of India's civilian space program and military missile systems. Kalam was instrumental in India's successful Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998, further establishing India’s position as a nuclear power.
Beyond his scientific achievements, Kalam was a beloved figure for his humility and dedication to education. He advocated for youth empowerment and inspired millions of students through his speeches and writings, emphasizing the importance of dreams and hard work. His notable books, including "Wings of Fire," recount his journey from humble beginnings to a leading scientific mind. Dr. Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015.