The Last Of Us Season 2: Release date, where to stream, episodes and more

The first episode of Season 2 has been released, and a new episode will be available every Monday on JioHotstar. Set five years after the conclusion of its first season, the plot focuses on Joel and his daughter Ellie as they navigate survival in a transformed world. Abby, a member of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), seeks revenge on Joel for the death of her father.

The cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Young Mazino as Jesse, Rutina Wesley as Maria, Robert John Burke as Seth, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac Dixon, among others. The screenplay is crafted by Craig Mazin, Halley Gross, and Neil Druckmann.

While the video game The Last of Us Part 2 was primarily set in Seattle and Jackson, Season 2 was filmed entirely in Canada, not the U.S. The creators effectively captured the visual essence of Seattle and Jackson to stay true to the source material.

In fact, for the first season, Alberta, Canada, served as the backdrop for Jackson, Wyoming, and the second season returned to Alberta to maintain location consistency from Season 1. Meanwhile, the production moved to British Columbia to replicate the Seattle landscape. Filming took place across various locations, including mountain tops and lush forests in British Columbia. Here’s a detailed look at each of the filming sites in the second season.