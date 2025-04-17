Ibrahim Ali Khan on why he wants to be 'like Ranbir Kapoor'

Ibrahim broke down why he appreciates Ranbir and his father Saif Ali Khan for not being on social media. “I enjoy being out there as well. But I want to be like Ranbir Kapoor. He’s not on social media. He’s kind of low-key.” He shares, “Saif Ali Khan, my beloved father… he’s also like that. He’s by himself at home. He’s a super cool guy doing his work, not on social media. These guys aren’t out there, no one can get to them. And that’s what makes them so desirable. We want to reach them, but we can’t.”

His admiration for Ranbir and Saif reflects his own desire to stay grounded. In an era where oversharing is the new norm, Ibrahim’s understated presence adds to his intrigue. He’s not constantly online, yet remains effortlessly relevant — a rarity in today’s celebrity circuit.

It’s this very mystique, the choice to not be everywhere, that makes Ibrahim all the more exciting. With his classic style, grounded personality, and that quiet star quality, he’s already commanding attention. And as his journey begins, it’s clear: sometimes, staying just out of reach is what can make you irresistible to the masses.

(By Archisa Mazumdar)