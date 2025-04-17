Ibrahim Ali Khan on why he wants to be 'like Ranbir Kapoor'

If you’re a youngster who’s even mildly active on Instagram, the chances of you not stumbling upon an Ibrahim Ali Khan fan edit are nearly impossible. Even before his official debut, half the internet was already fangirling over his chiseled features, effortless style, and that old-world charm that turns heads without trying too hard.
Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has fast become one of Gen Z’s most talked-about personalities — and not just because of his star lineage. Yet in a time when most actors, especially the younger lot are constantly online, some even blurring the lines between a social media influencer and actor, this Pataudi doesn’t seem to be out there chasing fame or frenzy.
Ibrahim broke down why he appreciates Ranbir and his father Saif Ali Khan for not being on social media. “I enjoy being out there as well. But I want to be like Ranbir Kapoor. He’s not on social media. He’s kind of low-key.” He shares, “Saif Ali Khan, my beloved father… he’s also like that. He’s by himself at home. He’s a super cool guy doing his work, not on social media. These guys aren’t out there, no one can get to them. And that’s what makes them so desirable. We want to reach them, but we can’t.”
His admiration for Ranbir and Saif reflects his own desire to stay grounded. In an era where oversharing is the new norm, Ibrahim’s understated presence adds to his intrigue. He’s not constantly online, yet remains effortlessly relevant — a rarity in today’s celebrity circuit.
It’s this very mystique, the choice to not be everywhere, that makes Ibrahim all the more exciting. With his classic style, grounded personality, and that quiet star quality, he’s already commanding attention. And as his journey begins, it’s clear: sometimes, staying just out of reach is what can make you irresistible to the masses.
(By Archisa Mazumdar)