Arijit Singh and his wife take blessings at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

The Mahakaleshwar Temple at Ujjain is considered one of the most sacred sites in the country as it is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, considered a sacred Shiva shrine in Hinduism.

Arijit Singh, wife Koel go to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, perform 'bhasma arti'

Singer Arijit Singh visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in MP's Ujjain, on Sunday along with his wife. The singer wore an orange kurta and had chandan on his forehead and he reportedly took part in the early morning Bhasma Arti held early in the morning.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, located along the banks of the Shipra River, is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India and holds great spiritual significance for Lord Shiva's followers.

Arijit Singh made time to visit the Mahakaleshwar Temple during his tour. The singer's multi-city tour is about to wrap up soon and this week he performed in MP's Indore on Saturday.