Jennifer Lopez's surprising reaction on not being recognised: 'I'm Jennifer'

Zadran asked her some more questions regarding her career and advice for those facing confidence struggles. Lopez offered valuable insight, saying, "You have to know who you are and not worry about what other people think."

The Internet has praised JLo for remaining composed, responding with humility and choosing not to disclose her last name. When Zadran asked what she loves most about her profession, the "On the Floor" singer responded, "I love everything."

The video capturing this interaction quickly went viral, garnering over 2.4 million views. Viewers praised Lopez for her humility and poise, with one notable comment saying "Jennifer handled it all so much better than others. She smiled sincerely and gave advice. She's a diva, but she also remembers she's human, and it was a pleasure to see that."