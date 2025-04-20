Jennifer Lopez's surprising reaction on not being recognised: 'I'm Jennifer'

TikTok street interviews have become increasingly popular in the last few months. Influencers across the globe often take to the streets to interview strangers about their lives, careers, homes and love lives. And once in a while, they stumble upon a celebrity, which leads to viral moments.
While strolling through the streets of New York City, actor and singer Jennifer Lopez was approached by influencer Feroz Zadran, who is known for interviewing strangers. JLo was dressed in a muted co-ord and a long black coat. During their interaction, Zadran complimented her and inquired about her profession. The visibly surprised artist smiled at the compliment before stating, "Singer and artist," when asked about her job.
Zadran asked her some more questions regarding her career and advice for those facing confidence struggles. Lopez offered valuable insight, saying, "You have to know who you are and not worry about what other people think."
The Internet has praised JLo for remaining composed, responding with humility and choosing not to disclose her last name. When Zadran asked what she loves most about her profession, the "On the Floor" singer responded, "I love everything."
The video capturing this interaction quickly went viral, garnering over 2.4 million views. Viewers praised Lopez for her humility and poise, with one notable comment saying "Jennifer handled it all so much better than others. She smiled sincerely and gave advice. She's a diva, but she also remembers she's human, and it was a pleasure to see that."