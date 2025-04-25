Zeenat Aman shares photos from the hospital as she returns from social media break

In her long note the Qurbani star mentions a pending medical procedure and also talks about how hubling a hospital experience can be since it can remind someone what it means to be alive.

"The drudgery of paperwork and the anxiety of a pending medical procedure have kept me preoccupied these past few weeks. But, now that I am emerging on the other side of this experience, I’m feeling inspired to continue storytelling on Instagram. You see there’s nothing like the sombre, clinical cold of a hospital to remind one of what it means to be alive and have a voice!"

"So expect more cinematic crumbs, more personal history, more fashion, more dogs and cats, and yes… most definitely more opinion. Is there a topic you want me to write about? Leave it in the comments, and I’ll certainly pick a few to dwell on."