Zeenat Aman shares photos from the hospital as she returns from social media break

Zeenat Aman has returned to Instagram after a brief hiatus. On Friday evening, she posted an update to share that she had been recovering from a health issue that required hospitalization. The veteran star celebrated her two-year anniversary on the platform and expressed gratitude to her fans for their support.
In her first photo, Zeenat Aman is pictured the recovery room, gesturing towards with her fingers. The second image depicts her covering her left eye while sitting in front of a tray of food in front of her and in the third photo she can be pictured facing away from the camera.
In her caption, Zeenat shared why she had been silent on social media. "Hello from the recovery room! I won’t blame you for thinking I’ve abandoned my social media aspirations. My profile has after all been quite silent and halfhearted off late. As the great Indian saying goes - what to do?" she wrote.
In her long note the Qurbani star mentions a pending medical procedure and also talks about how hubling a hospital experience can be since it can remind someone what it means to be alive.
"The drudgery of paperwork and the anxiety of a pending medical procedure have kept me preoccupied these past few weeks. But, now that I am emerging on the other side of this experience, I’m feeling inspired to continue storytelling on Instagram. You see there’s nothing like the sombre, clinical cold of a hospital to remind one of what it means to be alive and have a voice!"
"So expect more cinematic crumbs, more personal history, more fashion, more dogs and cats, and yes… most definitely more opinion. Is there a topic you want me to write about? Leave it in the comments, and I’ll certainly pick a few to dwell on."
She also spoke about a milestone which she marked on Instagram. Zeenat's Instagram page crossed 800,000 followers this April. "On a tangential note, I completed two years on social media in February and crossed 800,000 followers this April. I started the journey with trepidation that transitioned to empowerment that tipped into disillusionment that has now moved on to fresh curiosity! I love what this platform allows me, but there’s something about the machinations of monetised social media that’s unsettling."
"Since I engage with you here and also on occasion monetise this account, it’s so important for me to remind you that Instagram is NOT reality. Gone are the days of simple tv and print advertisements where it was clear - celeb sells product. Endorsements can now be insidious and unannounced, followers bought, images unrecognisably photoshopped and likes manufactured! It’s a point of pride for me that we have grown this community without indulging in these borderline unethical gimmicks," she added.
Zeenat Aman who will soon be seen in Netflix's series The Royals, also shared caution about too much screentime. "Now many of you take me more seriously than my own sons, so pay heed when I say - you do not need to spend 6 hours a day mindlessly scrolling through your feed. Take it from an old gal, and mute those handles that make you feel bad about yourself, heighten your neuroses or push you to buy buy buy!" she remarked.
"I’m very much looking forward to your engagement as I recuperate. Take many hugs and good wishes from your fond Aunty Z who is in a chipper mood this evening," she added.
Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut at 71 in 2023 and quickly gained a number of followers. Fans of the yesteryear star appreciate her authenticity and the honesty which she shares through her posts and also enjoy the tidbits she shares about her former co-stars.