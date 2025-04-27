Entertainment

Directors Khalid Rahman, Ashraf Hamza reportedly arrested for possession of drugs

Khalid Rahman, known for the recently released film 'Alappuzha Gymkhana', along with director Ashraf Hamza were arrested by the Excise Department in Kochi for possessing hybrid ganja
Khalid Rahman has reportedly been arrested
Malayalam film directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza, along with a third individual named Shalif Mohammed, were reportedly arrested by the Excise Department in Kochi on Sunday for possessing hybrid ganja, an illegal substance.

Kochi Excise Department arrests Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza for drug possession

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. at an apartment near the Gosree Bridge, reportedly owned by cinematographer Sameer Thahir, where authorities found 1.6 grams of hybrid ganja, according to an e-times report.

After their arrest, the trio was granted station bail. Sources from the Excise Department indicated that the raid was carried out based on confidential information, reflecting growing concerns about drug use within the Malayalam film industry.

The raid comes in the heels of other incidents which shed light on drug use in the Malayalam film industry. The actions of the Excise Department signify a heightened effort to address illegal drug activities. Recent controversies in the industry, including an ongoing case involving actor Shine Tom Chacko, have further brought attention to substance abuse among film personalities.

On the professional front, Khalid Rahman's latest film, Alappuzha Gymkhana, featuring actor Naslen, has received positive reviews and become a superhit. Despite his legal issues, Rahman continues to be a significant figure in Malayalam cinema, with his work still appreciated by audiences.

