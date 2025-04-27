Directors Khalid Rahman, Ashraf Hamza reportedly arrested for possession of drugs

Malayalam film directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza, along with a third individual named Shalif Mohammed, were reportedly arrested by the Excise Department in Kochi on Sunday for possessing hybrid ganja, an illegal substance.

Kochi Excise Department arrests Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza for drug possession

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. at an apartment near the Gosree Bridge, reportedly owned by cinematographer Sameer Thahir, where authorities found 1.6 grams of hybrid ganja, according to an e-times report.

After their arrest, the trio was granted station bail. Sources from the Excise Department indicated that the raid was carried out based on confidential information, reflecting growing concerns about drug use within the Malayalam film industry.