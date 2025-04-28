Kevin Hart cancels India show in the wake of Pahalgam attack; find more details

They posted a message stating, “Important update: In light of the recent tragic events, we, along with Kevin Hart’s team, have decided to cancel the upcoming Delhi show scheduled for April 30th. All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will automatically be refunded back to your original mode of payment. We are working closely with Kevin Hart’s team on a new schedule and will share updates soon." The organisers emphasised that pausing and standing in solidarity with those impacted by the tragedy was vital.

“Due to the recent tragic events, Kevin Hart’s Delhi show will be rescheduled. While we were looking forward to gathering with all of you, we believe it’s important to pause and stand in solidarity with those affected. Full refunds will be issued automatically. Thank you for your understanding,” they added in their post.

Kevin's show was set to take place at Indira Gandhi Arena in Delhi on April 30, starting tentatively at 7:30 PM and ticket prices ranged from ₹4,000 to ₹20,000, depending on the seating arrangement. His stand-up specials, such as "Laugh At My Pain," "Let Me Explain," and "Irresponsible," have been critically well-received and commercially successful. As per reports, Hart grossed over $15 million from "Laugh at My Pain", making it one of the year's top-selling comedy tours.