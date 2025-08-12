And Just Like That... ending: Carrie Bradshaw might wind up single, the penultimate episode suggests

They don't call her the ultimate 'single girl' for nothing! The penultimate episode of And Just Like That... season 3 hints that Carrie Bradshaw's storyline will wrap up without a love interest. The third season of the Sex and the City spinoff will air its final episode on August 14 will also mark the end of the much-talked-about series. Titled ‘Forget About the Boy’, the episode 11 of the season metaphorically suggested that Carrie may after all wind up single when And Just Like That wraps up.
The August 7 follows Carrie after she ended a series of romantic involvements. She is busy writing a romantic novel and has a discussion about it with her editor, Amanda (Ashlie Atkinson). Carrie’s novel, which is a historical fiction with a female protagonist from the 1800s, confuses Amanda, who loves the work but thinks the final chapter is missing. Carrie, however, tells her, “You have the last chapter…That’s the last page. After her love dies, she’s in the garden alone.”
Amanda, who calls herself a “happy ending gal”, is startled and tells Carrie that she has written a romantic tragedy. Carrie disagrees, unable to understand why an alone woman in a garden is a tragedy at all. Amanda tells her, “A woman alone at the end would be a tragedy, would it not?”
Will Carrie Bradshaw find love again?
After her meeting with the editor, Carrie meets her friends Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and tells them that she liked the ending of her novel because it was honest.
However, there is still hope as Carrie is seen writing an epilogue to her novel, suggesting that her love story is incomplete. In the epilogue, a friend of the novel’s protagonist receives a letter from a friend who is inviting her to a party to be thrown in honour of her cousin return. This man, Carrie finally writes, is a “handsome widower”.
The series finale will reveal whether there is more to Carrie’s romantic life and whether she will pursue a new love interest.
