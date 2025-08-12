And Just Like That... ending: Carrie Bradshaw might wind up single, the penultimate episode suggests

Amanda, who calls herself a “happy ending gal”, is startled and tells Carrie that she has written a romantic tragedy. Carrie disagrees, unable to understand why an alone woman in a garden is a tragedy at all. Amanda tells her, “A woman alone at the end would be a tragedy, would it not?”

Will Carrie Bradshaw find love again?

After her meeting with the editor, Carrie meets her friends Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and tells them that she liked the ending of her novel because it was honest.

However, there is still hope as Carrie is seen writing an epilogue to her novel, suggesting that her love story is incomplete. In the epilogue, a friend of the novel’s protagonist receives a letter from a friend who is inviting her to a party to be thrown in honour of her cousin return. This man, Carrie finally writes, is a “handsome widower”.

The series finale will reveal whether there is more to Carrie’s romantic life and whether she will pursue a new love interest.

(Story by Udisha)