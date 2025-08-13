Nicola Peltz wanted Victoria Beckham dress for vow renewal, but was denied

Fresh reports suggest now that Nicola Peltz initially hoped to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham for her vow renewal. But to her disappointment, she was denied by the designer's atelier. Therefore, Nicola decided to wear her mother, Claudia Heffner Peltz’s vintage ivory wedding dress.

The feud between Victoria and Nicola first originated when the couple got married in April 2022. Nicola chose a Valentino gown for her wedding attire over Victoria's which reportedly caused friction. Later, the situation escalated when Victoria took over the couple's first dance after their wedding, which eventually left the bride in tears.

Since then, the couple has been keeping a distance from the family. They also skipped Victoria’s 50th birthday and David Beckham’s 50th the following year. Reports also suggest that Brooklyn Beckham has grown more close to Nicola's family during this time.