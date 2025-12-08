Court acquits actor Dileep in 2017 actress abduction case

In a significant development in one of Kerala’s most closely watched criminal trials, Malayalam actor Dileep was acquitted on Monday by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court in the 2017 actress abduction and sexual assault case.

The case involved 10 accused. While the court convicted the first six, Dileep and three others were acquitted. Sentencing for the six convicted individuals will be announced on December 12.

Dileep walks free as court cites lack of proof in 2017 assault case

The court held that the prosecution failed to prove the alleged criminal conspiracy beyond reasonable doubt. It observed that legally admissible evidence linking Dileep to the crime was not established, particularly after several key witnesses turned hostile during the proceedings. The defence had argued throughout that the allegations against the actor were based largely on circumstantial evidence and unsupported testimony.

Dileep, the eighth accused, had consistently denied the charge that he orchestrated the abduction and assault of the survivor. He reached the court amid heightened security early on Monday and appeared alongside all other accused as directed.

The survivor, whose persistence in pursuing the case garnered national support, was also present for the verdict. The incident, which occurred in February 2017 when the actress was abducted and assaulted in a moving vehicle en route to Kochi, had sparked widespread outrage across Kerala and the Malayalam film industry.

Women’s rights groups expressed disappointment at the verdict, arguing that the acquittal raises concerns about investigative shortcomings and the broader challenges of securing convictions in cases involving influential individuals.

Outside the court, Dileep’s family and supporters reacted with visible relief, while activists reiterated their commitment to seeking justice through legal and democratic channels. The prosecution is expected to review the judgment before deciding whether to file an appeal.

Interestingly, this has been one of the most-awaited judgements in the recent past. The news of the Malayalam actor's acquittal has been met with mixed reactions from the public.

