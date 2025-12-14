Krithi Shetty: I don't fake cry, I feel it

After keeping fans waiting with bated breath, Krithi Shetty is back in Hyderabad — radiating star power and sparking a fresh wave of excitement — as she begins promotions for her upcoming film Vaa Vaathiyaar. With Love Insurance Kompany and Genie also on the horizon, she finds herself stepping into diverse worlds and exploring new emotional terrains. “The preparation process is fun. Discovering the character within myself is what I enjoy the most,” she says.

Today, with multilingual films and intriguing new roles ahead, Krithi reflects on a path shaped by instinct and serendipity

At just 17, Uppena thrust her into the spotlight, launching a career she hadn’t planned for. Today, with multilingual films and intriguing new roles ahead, Krithi reflects on a path shaped by instinct and serendipity. “Honestly, one day I was going through my old school slam books. I thought I wanted to be a textile scientist or a doctor — that’s what I believed growing up. But in my own slam book, I had written ‘actress’. I still don’t know how that manifested because I never actually wanted to be an actor,” she smiles.

She performed in school, acted in ads, and loved the process — yet never saw cinema as an option. “Maybe because we don’t have anyone in films, the idea never entered my mind,” she shares. But destiny clearly disagreed.

One ordinary day in Aram Nagar, Mumbai changed everything — all because she needed to use a washroom. “I was there for a different audition and went to a nearby studio because I knew they had one. A female director saw me, and asked if I did ads — I said yes. That ad brought me to Hyderabad, where someone saw me and wanted to cast me. If I hadn’t used the washroom that day, I honestly wouldn’t be in films,” she laughs.

Krithi’s debut couldn’t have been more spectacular. Uppena, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, crossed `100 crore, turning the teenage newcomer into a sensation. Success followed swiftly — Shyam Singha Roy with Nani and Bangarraju with Naga Chaitanya both performed well at the box office.

Then came a string of films that didn’t click — The Warriorr, Macherla Niyojakavargam, Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, and the bilingual Custody. But Krithi views them as chapters of learning, not failure. Her 2024 release Manamey with Sharwanand brought commercial success back into her stride.

Through it all, Telugu audiences have been her anchor. “Telugu cinema is the reason I’m in films today. After Uppena, I didn’t realise how difficult films actually are. If the audience had not given me that warmth and love, I wouldn’t have had a reason to return. I’m here because of my audience,” Krithi adds.

Working across languages and starting young has shaped her evolution. “Every language has its own sensibilities, and each director I’ve worked with has shaped me in different ways,” Krithi notes. Watching films from different regions also sharpened her understanding of emotional tone. “It helps you match the emotional palate of that audience,” she says.

Growth, for Krithi, has been gradual and conscious. “There has been constant change because I’ve been doing films while also attending acting school. Every day on set, I evolve a little,” she expresses. Her range already spans soft, gentle characters and expressive, powerful leads; but she craves roles that push her limits. “I’d love to do action or something complex in terms of performance, maybe something historic where I have to study a lot,” she shares. Soft-spoken roles feel closest to home. “That’s who I am in real life. When audiences love those characters, it feels like they love a part of me,” she says.

Her preparation begins with empathy. “I put myself in the character’s shoes easily. But for emotions I can’t relate to, I write a full backstory — what makes the character happy, sad, what traumatises or hurts them. On the shooting day, accessing emotions becomes easy. I don’t have to fake cry or use glycerin,” she explains.

Working with industry stalwarts has grounded her. “Watching my seniors still so determined is the biggest lesson. When one of my films didn’t work, I took it very personally. But I saw they had gone through similar phases and still gave their best. That inspired me to accept my own phases and remember that the only constant I can offer is hard work,” she recalls.

Krithi has also emerged as a style favourite, though her approach stays instinctive. “My fashion depends on my mood. If I feel good in what I’m wearing, I feel confident,” she says, adding, “Only when you try experimenting, many things do you discover your style. Staying in one zone gets boring.”

Intent is important to her, even in on-screen styling. “I’ve looked up to icons like Aishwarya Rai and how her film looks are still remembered. I want to create something that people remember even after years,” she shares.

Her glamorous appearance in Abdi Abdi from Genie became a sensation. “It’s my first-of-its-kind song, and shooting it was fun. Ganesh master made it look amazing, and I was comfortable in the costumes. I’m glad people love it,” she smiles.

Despite the sparkle, comfort is her quiet rule. “If something is really out of my comfort zone, I prefer not to wear it. If I know I’m looking my best, that’s enough to make me happy,” she concludes.

— Story by Tejal Sinha