Why fans think David Tennant is returning to Doctor Who

Doctor Who fans believe David Tennant may be returning once again as the Time Lord in the newly confirmed 2026 Christmas Special, which will be penned by showrunner Russell T Davies.

Tennant famously portrayed the Tenth Doctor from 2005 until New Year’s Day 2010, later reprising the role for the show’s 50th anniversary in 2013, and then returning as the Fourteenth Doctor for three specials in 2023.

To mark the 20th anniversary of Tennant’s first full episode, The Christmas Invasion, the BBC recently released a fresh new interview with him as part of its online series The Whoniverse Show, in which he reflects briefly on his time as the Doctor. However, fans have noted that such a short standalone interview feels unusual for Tennant and many believe a bigger announcement may be imminent.

With next year’s Christmas Special already confirmed to feature Tennant’s former companion actress Billie Piper, possibly as the Doctor, Rose Tyler, the Bad Wolf entity, or another mystery role.