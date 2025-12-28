Madhuri Dixit says soaring ticket prices are pushing families away from theatres

Madhuri Dixit who's been in the news thanks to her successful new show Mrs Deshpande, recently talked about the evolving habits of movie audiences. Madhuri shared that soaring ticket prices are beginning to affect how often people visit cinemas.

Madhuri Dixit says OTT leads people to cut down on theatre visits

The Dil To Pagal Hai star said that while well-made films still manage to pull in crowds, higher ticket costs have made families more cautious about their theatre choices, particularly given the ease and accessibility of OTT platforms. She added that with films readily available for home viewing, many people find it more convenient to watch movies after a long day at work.

Madhuri said, "If the film is good, it will run, and you have seen a few films performing well in theatres recently. So it is not as if films are not running. However, the cost of tickets is very high. When a family goes to the cinema, they have to spend a lot of money, so they really need to budget and think carefully about which film to watch and which not to watch."