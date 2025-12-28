Madhuri Dixit says soaring ticket prices are pushing families away from theatres

Madhuri Dixit who's been in the news thanks to her successful new show Mrs Deshpande, recently talked about the evolving habits of movie audiences. Madhuri shared that soaring ticket prices are beginning to affect how often people visit cinemas.
The Dil To Pagal Hai star said that while well-made films still manage to pull in crowds, higher ticket costs have made families more cautious about their theatre choices, particularly given the ease and accessibility of OTT platforms. She added that with films readily available for home viewing, many people find it more convenient to watch movies after a long day at work.
Madhuri said, "If the film is good, it will run, and you have seen a few films performing well in theatres recently. So it is not as if films are not running. However, the cost of tickets is very high. When a family goes to the cinema, they have to spend a lot of money, so they really need to budget and think carefully about which film to watch and which not to watch."
She added, "Also, because of OTT platforms, movies are literally at your fingertips. You can watch them at home whenever you want, when you get the time. Nowadays, by the time people return from work, it is already 8.30 or 9.00 in the evening. After that, going out to watch a film becomes quite difficult. Weekends are the only time when people can actually go, when they are free."
"So all these factors matter. On OTT platforms, you can watch a film at any time, at your convenience, and it is cheaper to watch a film at home. You can make all the popcorn at home and enjoy it. There are many reasons for this change, but I do not see a bleak future. I just think some things can be corrected to make the cinema experience better for people," Madhuri concluded.
Madhuri herself has had a lot of success with OTT platforms. After the success of Netflix's The Fame Game, her recent crime show, Mrs Deshpande, has been well-received.
The Hindi psychological thriller series has been directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and is an Indian adaptation of the French series La Mante, where Dixit plays a serial killer and helps the cops catch a copycat.